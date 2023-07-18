News & Insights

Russia's Sibur says it partially resumes output at fire-hit plant

July 18, 2023 — 04:02 am EDT

Written by Vladimir Soldatkin for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Russia's top petrochemical company Sibur said on Tuesday that its Dzerzhinsk plant, which was hit by fire last week, partially resumed production and loadings of ethylene oxide and glycols.

"We restarted operations at one of the two lines for the output of products. The launch of the second line will be possible after the revision, repair and restoration of the equipment," chief engineer of the plant Mikhail Gurlev said in a statement.

The company has said no one was injured in part because of the fire at the plant located some 400 km (250 miles) east of Moscow.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.