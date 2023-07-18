Russia's Sibur says it partially resumes output at fire-hit plant

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Russia's top petrochemical company Sibur said on Tuesday that its Dzerzhinsk plant, which was hit by fire last week, partially resumed production and loadings of ethylene oxide and glycols.

"We restarted operations at one of the two lines for the output of products. The launch of the second line will be possible after the revision, repair and restoration of the equipment," chief engineer of the plant Mikhail Gurlev said in a statement.

The company has said no one was injured in part because of the fire at the plant located some 400 km (250 miles) east of Moscow.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Louise Heavens)

