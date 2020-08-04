Russia's Sibur eyes National Wealth Fund money for its Amur complex

MOSCOW, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Russian petrochemicals producer Sibur may use money from the country's National Wealth Fund to finance construction of its planned Amur Gas Chemical Complex, a company manager said on Tuesday.

Separately, the company's head, Dmitry Konov, said that now is not the right time for its initial public offering to go ahead, especially given the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Louise Heavens)

