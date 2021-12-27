Russia's Severstal will need to pay $340 mln in extra taxes in 2022

Contributor
Anastasia Lyrchikova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POLINA IVANOVA

Severstal, one of Russia's largest steelmakers, will need to pay an extra 25 billion roubles ($340 million) in taxes in 2022 due to changes in the calculation of a mineral extraction tax and the excise tax on the metal, the company's main shareholder Alexey Mordashov said.

MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Severstal, one of Russia's largest steelmakers, will need to pay an extra 25 billion roubles ($340 million) in taxes in 2022 due to changes in the calculation of a mineral extraction tax and the excise tax on the metal, the company's main shareholder Alexey Mordashov said.

Severstal has already paid around 25 billion roubles in export duties in 2021, Mordashov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel aired on Monday.

($1 = 73.5760 roubles)

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More