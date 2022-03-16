Russia's Severstal seeks release of Latvian subsidiary's steel in EU

March 16 (Reuters) - Russian steel producer Severstal CHMF.MM is seeking the release of steel products of its Latvia-based subsidiary frozen in the European Union's warehouses after the bloc imposed sanctions on its main shareholder, it said.

Severstal suspended steel exports to the EU after Alexey Mordashov was sanctioned on Feb. 28 - along with other Russian tycoons - amid the conflict in Ukraine. On Tuesday, the EU decided to ban steel product imports from Russia.

Latvia-based SIA Severstal Distribution, Severstal's only European subsidiary, had its operations put on hold after the sanctions against Mordashov, a spokesperson for Severstal told Reuters on Wednesday.

The subsidiary employs 270 people in Latvia and Poland and owns a steel processing facility in Latvia, the largest in the Baltic States.

More than 50,000 tonnes of its steel products - imported from Russia before the sanctions and for previously agreed sales - got stuck in the warehouses in Latvia, Estonia, Finland, Poland, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany and Denmark.

Severstal asked Latvia's authorities to allow the release of the product from its warehouses to support the subsidiary's operations and then transfer proceeds to the unit's frozen bank account, whose future payments are subject to the Latvian regulators' decisions, the spokesperson said.

Latvia's economy ministry did not immediately reply to a Reuters' request for comment.

Severstal is yet to receive a reply from Latvia, Severstal said, but is ready to send requests to release the steel from warehouses in other European countries, it added.

Before the conflict in Ukraine, SIA Severstal Distribution was selling hot-rolled and galvanised steel flat products to the Baltic States, Finland, Poland and Germany among others. In 2021, it sold 1.85 million tonnes in the EU, more than half of Severstal's total sales to Europe.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

