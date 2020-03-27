Russia's Severstal says employee has coronavirus, isolated from others

MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - Russian steelmaker Severstal CHMF.MM said on Friday one of its employees had tested positive for coronavirus after travelling from Moscow to the city of Cherepovets on a business trip with his wife.

Severstal said the employee and those he came into contact with had been isolated and that he did not have any direct contact with production staff.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt, Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Mark Potter)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.