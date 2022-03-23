Russia's Severstal says correspondent bank froze test coupon payment on Eurobond

March 23 (Reuters) - Russian steelmaker Severstal CHMF.MM said on Wednesday that a test coupon payment it had made on an $800 million Eurobond had not reached the issuer's account as it had been frozen by a correspondent bank due to regulatory investigations.

Severstal said it had been in constant discussions with the principal paying agent and trustee, and that it was looking to initiate an application for licenses that may be required for uninterrupted processing of its payment instructions.

(Reporting by Reuters)

