Russia's Severstal says Chinese firm to supply equipment for new plant construction

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russian steelmaker Severstal CHMF.MM has signed a contract with a Chinese firm for the supply of key equipment for the construction of its new iron ore pellet plant in the northern city of Cherepovets, it said on Friday.

Severstal plans to receive the first batch of supplies in the fourth quarter of 2024, the company said in a statement. It did not name the supplier.

Severstal plans to produce up to 10 million tonnes of iron ore pellets per year at the new plant. The construction of the plant will cost the company 97 billion roubles ($1 billion), the statement said.

Construction of the plant is expected to start in January 2024. Preparatory work is currently underway, Severstal said.

($1 = 91.4475 roubles)

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Filipp Lebedev; editing by David Evans)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.