Russia's Severstal reports Q4 steel output up 3% on Q3

MOSCOW, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Severstal, one of Russia's largest steelmakers, said on Thursday its fourth-quarter crude steel output rose 3% quarter on quarter to 2.7 million tonnes.

Sales of steel products decreased 11% over the same period to 2.8 million tonnes and were down 2% in 2022 as a whole, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Maria Kiselyova)

