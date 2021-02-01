Banking
JPM

Russia's Segezha targets $400-500 mln in Moscow IPO -sources

Contributors
Olga Popova Reuters
Arno Schuetze Reuters
Published

Russian forestry group Segezha has chosen JP Morgan and UBS to arrange its initial public offering in Moscow, people close to the matter told Reuters, joining other Russian names queuing up for equity raisings this year.

MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Russian forestry group Segezha has chosen JP Morgan and UBS to arrange its initial public offering in Moscow, people close to the matter told Reuters, joining other Russian names queuing up for equity raisings this year.

Segezha, owned by Russian conglomerate Sistema AFKS.MM, aims to raise between $400 million to $500 million in Moscow this spring, depending on market conditions, the sources said, and the number of banks-arrangers could be widened.

JP Morgan JPM.N and UBS UBSG.S declined to comment. Serezha is 'constantly' evaluating different options to finance its further development, including on the equity markets, the company told Reuters in a statement, adding that a final decision is yet to be taken.

(Reporting by Olga Popova in Moscow and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((ekaterina.golubkova@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JPM

Other Topics

Commodities

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular