Russia's Segezha sells European packaging business for 1 euro plus debt -Ifax

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, May 24 (Reuters) - Russian timber firm Segezha SGZH.MM sold its European packaging business to an undisclosed buyer for 1 euro plus around 100 million euros ($108 million) in debt, the Interfax news agency quoted the company as saying on Wednesday.

Segezha President Mikhail Shamolin said the debt owed by the European business would value the asset at pre-crisis levels once accounted for in the transaction, Interfax reported.

Several Western companies have sold their businesses in Russia for a symbolic fee in the 15 months since President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine and the West responded by imposing unprecedented sanctions. Some Russian companies have also been forced to shutter overseas operations.

Interfax quoted Segezha's vice-president for finance and investment, Vladimir Travkov, as saying that the company did not expect the new owner to repay the debt in the short term as the business was not currently generating OIBDA (operating income before depreciation and amortisation).

"As the situation normalises, we are discussing with them on what timetable they will be able to repay us," he was quoted as saying.

Segezha's first-quarter adjusted OIBDA slumped 91% to 1.1 billion roubles, the company said on Wednesday, attributing the decline to a structural transformation in sales markets and a significant increase in costs, particularly logistics.

Revenue fell 42%.

Segezha's European business encompasses seven plants in Germany, Denmark, Italy, Turkey, Romania, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic.

($1 = 0.9280 euro)

(Reporting by Olga Popova; writing by Caleb Davis; editing by Alexander Marrow and Jason Neely)

