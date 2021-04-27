Russia's Segezha IPO: bids under 8 roubles per share risk missing out, say sources

MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - The organisers of an initial public offering (IPO) by Russian forestry group Segezha are guiding investors that bids under 8 roubles ($0.1069) per share risk missing out on the transaction, three financial market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Segezha, controlled by conglomerate Sistema AFKS.MM, said earlier this month the IPO would involve a primary offering of newly issued shares to raise at least 30 billion roubles, plus an over-allotment option of secondary shares.

($1 = 74.8650 roubles)

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.