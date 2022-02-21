Russia's SberMarket triples transaction volumes in 2021

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The e-commerce arm of Russia's largest lender, Sberbank SBER.MM, said on Monday its gross merchandise volume (GMV) tripled in 2021 to 58.6 billion roubles ($760 million) as it signed up new partners and expanded to more cities.

SberMarket, which focuses on e-grocery and essential goods, said its number of orders increased by more than four times to 24 million. Express delivery accounted for more than 30% of the total.

The company expanded its geographical presence to 56 cities last year and now operates in 150 cities across Russia.

SberMarket also doubled its number of retail partners last year to 120 federal and regional retail chains. It also entered into a strategic partnership with Metro and Auchan.

($1 = 77.0820 roubles)

(Reporting by Olga Popova, writing by Anna Pruchnicka; editing by Jason Neely)

