Russia's Sberbank to provide $620 million loan to USM's HBI project

Contributor
Anastasia Lyrchikova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Russian largest lender Sberbank will provide a credit line for $620 million to USM's Mikhailovsky HBI for construction of a hot-briquetted iron (HBI) plant in Russia, they said in a statement on Friday.

MOSCOW, June 4 (Reuters) - Russian largest lender Sberbank SBER.MM will provide a credit line for $620 million to USM's Mikhailovsky HBI for construction of a hot-briquetted iron (HBI) plant in Russia, they said in a statement on Friday.

The plant with an annual capacity of 2 million tonnes of HBI is expected to be launched in the first half of 2024.

($1 = 73.2425 roubles)

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More