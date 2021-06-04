Russia's Sberbank to provide $620 million loan to USM's HBI project

MOSCOW, June 4 (Reuters) - Russian largest lender Sberbank SBER.MM will provide a credit line for $620 million to USM's Mikhailovsky HBI for construction of a hot-briquetted iron (HBI) plant in Russia, they said in a statement on Friday.

The plant with an annual capacity of 2 million tonnes of HBI is expected to be launched in the first half of 2024.

($1 = 73.2425 roubles)

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)

