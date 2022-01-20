Russia's Sberbank to buy up to 50 bln roubles of its shares over 2022-25

MOSCOW, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Russia's largest lender Sberbank SBER.MM will spend up to 50 billion roubles to buy its own shares on the market from 2022 to 2025 to use as part of a management incentive programme, the bank said on Thursday.

