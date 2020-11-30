Russia's Sberbank targets return-on-equity above 17% in 2020-23

Contributors
Andrey Ostroukh Reuters
Alexander Marrow Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGEI KARPUKHIN

Russia's top lender Sberbank is targeting return-on-equity of more than 17% in 2020-2023, according to the bank's forecasts presented by Chief Executive German Gref on Monday.

MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russia's top lender Sberbank SBER.MM is targeting return-on-equity of more than 17% in 2020-2023, according to the bank's forecasts presented by Chief Executive German Gref on Monday.

Retail lending is set to grow by 10-12% and its corporate portfolio is expected to expand by another 5-7% in 2020-2023, Gref's presentation of the bank's new three-year strategy said.

Sberbank, which aims to become a top-3 e-commerce player by the end of 2023, also plans to channel 50% of net profit to dividends in the next three years.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Alexander Marrow Additional reporting by Tatiana Voronova Writing by Katya Golubkova Editing by Louise Heavens)

((ekaterina.golubkova@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More