Russia's Sberbank targets return-on-equity above 17% in 2020-23

MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russia's top lender Sberbank SBER.MM is targeting return-on-equity of more than 17% in 2020-2023, according to the bank's forecasts presented by Chief Executive German Gref on Monday.

Retail lending is set to grow by 10-12% and its corporate portfolio is expected to expand by another 5-7% in 2020-2023, Gref's presentation of the bank's new three-year strategy said.

Sberbank, which aims to become a top-3 e-commerce player by the end of 2023, also plans to channel 50% of net profit to dividends in the next three years.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Alexander Marrow Additional reporting by Tatiana Voronova Writing by Katya Golubkova Editing by Louise Heavens)

((ekaterina.golubkova@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.