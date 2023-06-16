News & Insights

Russia's Sberbank sells Austrian subsidiary in withdrawal from European market

Credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV

June 16, 2023 — 07:54 am EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

Adds detail throughout

MOSCOW, June 16 (Reuters) - Russia's dominant lender Sberbank SBER.MM on Friday said it had finalised the sale of its Austrian subsidiary to an Austrian company controlled by Stefan Zochling, withdrawing completely from the European banking market.

Sberbank was targeted with sweeping Western sanctions soon after Moscow despatched troops to Ukraine in February 2022, exiting the majority of its European operations.

Sberbank declined to disclose the price of the deal, and said all necessary regulatory approvals had been obtained.

"The sale of our European subsidiary Sberbank Europe AG to a foreign investor is driven by the current situation in the world," Sberbank First Deputy Chairman Alexander Vedyakhin said in a statement. "We are satisfied with the terms of the deal."

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by David Goodman and Louise Heavens)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.