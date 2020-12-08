Russia's Sberbank sees OFZ bond holdings at $43-45 bln at year-end, CEO says

Adds detail, background

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russia's largest lender Sberbank SBER.MM intends to increase its holdings of OFZ treasury bonds to 3.2-3.3 trillion roubles ($43.7-45.1 billion) by the end of the year, Chief Executive German Gref said on Tuesday.

Sberbank currently holds around 3 trillion roubles worth of OFZ bonds, Gref said.

OFZ bonds are used to plug holes in Russia's budget and are popular among foreign investors thanks to their relatively lucrative yields.

Russia had raised around 5.2 trillion roubles in OFZ bonds by end-November and needed to borrow an additional 350 billion roubles in December, head of the state debt department at the finance ministry, Pyotr Kazakevich, said late last month.

In 2021, Russia eyes selling 3.7 trillion roubles worth of OFZs, scaling down the sale of OFZs as it hopes the budget will no longer require massive borrowing as it did this year amid the global coronavirus crisis.

($1 = 73.2334 roubles)

(Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Edmund Blair and Jon Boyle)

