Russia's Sberbank sees 2020 return-on- equity at 13-15%

MOSCOW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia's top bank Sberbank SBER.MM sees its return-on-equity, one of key indicators of profitability, at 13-15% this year, the bank said in presentation to its third quarter results.

The forecast was raised from the previous expected target of 11-13%, the bank said. Net interest margin is now seen at slightly above 5.3% this year, the presentation said.

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alison Williams)

