Russia's Sberbank says Q2 net profit down 33.4% y/y

MOSCOW, July 29 (Reuters) - Russia's largest bank Sberbank SBER.MM said on Thursday its net profit in the second quarter fell 33.4% in year-on-year terms to 166.7 billion roubles ($2.28 billion).

The bank's net interest income rose 12.9% to 398.5 billion roubles in April-June of 2020.

($1 = 73.1400 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Tatiana Voronova; Editing by Alison Williams)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.