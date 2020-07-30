Russia's Sberbank says Q2 net profit down 33.4% y/y

Andrey Ostroukh Reuters
Tatiana Voronova Reuters
Russia's largest bank Sberbank said on Thursday its net profit in the second quarter fell 33.4% in year-on-year terms to 166.7 billion roubles ($2.28 billion).

The bank's net interest income rose 12.9% to 398.5 billion roubles in April-June of 2020.

($1 = 73.1400 roubles)

