Russia's Sberbank says Q1 net profit nearly halves yr/yr

Russia's largest bank Sberbank said on Thursday its net profit in the first quarter fell 46.8% in year-on-year terms to 120.5 billion roubles ($1.65 billion).

The bank's net interest income rose 10.2% to 371.9 billion roubles in the first three months of 2020.

($1 = 72.8482 roubles)

