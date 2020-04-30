Russia's Sberbank says Q1 net profit nearly halves yr/yr

MOSCOW, April 30 (Reuters) - Russia's largest bank Sberbank SBER.MM said on Thursday its net profit in the first quarter fell 46.8% in year-on-year terms to 120.5 billion roubles ($1.65 billion).

The bank's net interest income rose 10.2% to 371.9 billion roubles in the first three months of 2020.

($1 = 72.8482 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Tatiana Voronova; editing by David Evans)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.