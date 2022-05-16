Russia's Sberbank says deposit volumes increased by 500 bln roubles in April

May 16 (Reuters) - Russia's top lender Sberbank SBER.MM on Monday said the volume of deposits it holds increased by 500 billion roubles ($7.84 billion) in April, which it said exceeded the outflows seen in February and March.

Russians scrambled for cash as the rouble crashed in the wake of Moscow sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Supported by capital controls, the rouble has since rebounded to multi-year highs against the dollar and euro.

($1 = 63.7990 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters)

