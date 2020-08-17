Russia's Sberbank retail head to leave post - sources

MOSCOW, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Svetlana Kirsanova, head of the retail business and deputy chairman of the management board at Russia's top bank Sberbank SBER.MM, plans to leave her post later this year, two people familiar with decision told Reuters.

Kirsanova, 36, joined Sberbank in 2014 and took over as head of the retail business - an area where Russia's top bank has expanded massively under chief executive German Gref - in 2018 from previous incumbent Alexander Torbakhov.

It was not immediately clear why Kirsanova plans to leave her post, or what her next role will be, the sources said.

Neither Kirsanova nor Sberbank immediately responded to a Reuters request for a comment. There are currently nine members of the executive board at Sberbank, including Kirsanova and Gref himself.

(Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((tatiana.voronova@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 12 42;))

