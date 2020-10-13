Russia's Sberbank retail head leaves lender

MOSCOW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Svetlana Kirsanova, head of the retail business and deputy chairman of the management board at Russia's top bank Sberbank SBER.MM, has left her post, the company said on Tuesday.

Kirsanova, 36, joined Sberbank in 2014 and took over as head of the retail business in 2018. Reuters reported in August that Kirsanova was planning to leave the bank.

Sberbank said Kirill Tsaryov had been appointed as the new head of retail.

