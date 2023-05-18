Russia's Sberbank reports Q1 profit rise, raises ROE forecast

MOSCOW, May 18 (Reuters) - Russia's largest lender Sberbank SBER.MM on Thursday reported a rise in first-quarter net profit to 357.2 billion roubles ($4.6 billion) and said strong results and a resilient loan portfolio had led it to raise its 2023 return on equity forecast.

The bank said net interest income stood at 562.8 billion roubles and net commission income for the quarter was 171.1 billion.

Sberbank did not provide comparisons with the year-ago period.

($1 = 77.7205 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely)

