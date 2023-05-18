News & Insights

Russia's Sberbank reports Q1 profit rise, raises ROE forecast

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

May 18, 2023 — 02:58 am EDT

Written by Alexander Marrow for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, May 18 (Reuters) - Russia's largest lender Sberbank SBER.MM on Thursday reported a rise in first-quarter net profit to 357.2 billion roubles ($4.6 billion) and said strong results and a resilient loan portfolio had led it to raise its 2023 return on equity forecast.

The bank said net interest income stood at 562.8 billion roubles and net commission income for the quarter was 171.1 billion.

Sberbank did not provide comparisons with the year-ago period.

($1 = 77.7205 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.