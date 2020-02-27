Russia's Sberbank reports 20% jump in Q4 net profit

Adds details, background

MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russia's largest lender Sberbank SBER.MM on Thursday posted a 20% year-on-year increase in 2019 fourth-quarter net profit to 212 billion roubles ($3.25 billion) on the back of strong commissions income.

Sberbank, which enjoys one of the country's best returns thanks to cheap funding, is in the spotlight as the central bank - its controlling shareholder - prepares to sell its 50% plus one share in the lender to the Russian government later this year.

Sberbank said its annual net profit rose to 845 billion roubles from 831.2 billion in 2018, which represents a 1.6% year-on-year increase.

The bank said its 2019 net profit had taken into account the sale of Turkey's DenizBank.

Sberbank sold the Turkish lender, once its biggest foreign asset, to Emirates NBD ENBD.DU last year, marking the end of Sberbank's foreign expansion that it began before Western sanctions were imposed on Russia starting in 2014.

Russia this month announced it would tap into its rainy day fund to purchase the central bank's stake in Sberbank, ending years of debate about potential conflicts of interest arising from the central bank controlling the country's top lender.

Proceeds from the sale will help the central bank recoup some losses from 2017 bailouts, while the remainder will be channeled back to state coffers.

The funds from the sale are expected to help finance a string of new social pledges announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin when he proposed overhauling the country's political system.

