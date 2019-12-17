Commodities

Russia's Sberbank registers trading unit in Swiss Zug

Contributor
Tatiana Voronova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russia's largest lender Sberbank has registered a trading unit in the Swiss canton of Zug, the company said on Tuesday, which will be involved in international commodity financing and trading.

MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Russia's largest lender Sberbank SBER.MM has registered a trading unit in the Swiss canton of Zug, the company said on Tuesday, which will be involved in international commodity financing and trading.

Sber Trading Swiss AG (STS) plans to open the office and to begin trading in the first half of 2020.

"The creation of STS in the European jurisdiction will help us to enter new markets, and increase the scale and diversification of our commodity operations," said the deputy chairman of Sberbank's board, Anatoly Popov.

(Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular