Russia's Sberbank raises its stake in Rambler media group to 100%

Russia's Sberbank said on Thursday it now has a 100% stake in media company Rambler Group after acquiring a 45% stake from businessman Alexander Mamut.

MOSCOW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia's Sberbank SBER.MM said on Thursday it now has a 100% stake in media company Rambler Group after acquiring a 45% stake from businessman Alexander Mamut.

The bank said it will pay for the 45% stake in tranches. The first one, worth 3 billion roubles ($39.3 million), will be made right after closing the deal, while the second one will be determined later and paid within a year, it said.

($1 = 76.2604 roubles)

