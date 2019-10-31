Russia's Sberbank Q3 net profit down 32% to 156.1 bln rbls

Russia's top bank Sberbank on Thursday reported a 32% fall in third-quarter net profit to 156.1 billion roubles ($2.45 billion) reflecting the sale of Denizbank in Turkey.

Excluding the sale of Denizbank, net profit rose 6.3% to 230.8 billion roubles, the bank said.

($1 = 63.7625 roubles)

