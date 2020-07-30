Russia's Sberbank Q2 net profit down 33%, cautiously optimistic on H2

Adds detail

MOSCOW, July 30 (Reuters) - Russia's largest bank Sberbank SBER.MM said on Thursday its net profit in the second quarter fell 33.4% year-on-year but rose compared with the first quarter as the lender made lower provisions against bad loans due to the coronavirus.

The health of the banking sector is in focus as it took a hit from the coronavirus crisis and related lockdowns that have pushed Russia's economy into contraction and pressured prices for oil, its key export, while weakening the rouble.

Sberbank said it made 166.7 billion roubles ($2.3 billion) in net profit in April-June compared with 250.3 billion in the same period of 2019. In the first quarter, Sberbank's net profit was 120.5 billion roubles, hit by higher provisions against bad loans.

Sberbank faced "unprecedented volumes of restructuring" of loans and had to work on optimisation of costs in the second quarter, said Alexandra Buriko, Sberbank's chief financial officer, referring to when Russia introduced lockdowns to combat the spread of COVID-19.

"As the economy gradually restores, we become cautiously optimistic for the second half of 2020," Buriko said in a statement.

In the second quarter, Sberbank increased provisions against bad loans to 126.5 billion roubles compared with 9.2 billion roubles in the 2019 quarter.

Impaired loans rose to 7.5% as of end of the second quarter from 7.4% three months earlier, while non-performing loans that received no payments for more than 90 days rose to 5% from 4%.

Sberbank's return on equity (ROE) from continuing operations - an indicator of how much profit the bank generated from money invested by its shareholders - was 14.2%, down from 24.9% in the same period of 2019 but up from 10.6% seen in late March.

($1 = 73.1400 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Tatiana Voronova; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.