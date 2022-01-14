Russia's Sberbank posts record high $16 bln annual net profit

Contributor
Katya Golubkova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russia's Sberbank posted a 74% jump in net profit on Friday for a record 1.24 trillion roubles ($16.32 billion) in annual earnings reflecting the economy's recovery from the pandemic.

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Russia's Sberbank SBER.MM posted a 74% jump in net profit on Friday for a record 1.24 trillion roubles ($16.32 billion) in annual earnings reflecting the economy's recovery from the pandemic.

The profit, reported under Russian accounting standards, was up from 709.9 billion in 2020.

Sberbank shares were 0.9% up at 275 roubles after results.

The lender had set a 2020 net target of 1 trillion roubles but missed that as the economy shrank by 2.7% in its sharpest contraction in years.

In contrast, the economy in the third quarter of 2021 grew by 4.3%, helped by higher commodity prices, with the full year expected to have seen growth of 4.5%.

Sberbank said its corporate loans expanded by 9.9% last year and retail loans grew by 25.8%, boosting net interest income by 12.3% and powering a return on equity of 24.8%.

Sberbank is set to report full-year results under International Financial Reporting Standards on March 2.

($1 = 75.9630 roubles)

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jason Neely)

((ekaterina.golubkova@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More