Russia's Sberbank posts 78.3% net profit for 2022 as sanctions bite

MOSCOW, March 9 (Reuters) - Russia's dominant lender Sberbank SBER.MM made a net profit of 270.5 billion roubles ($3.57 billion) in 2022, the bank said on Thursday, a 78.3% drop from the year before as sweeping Western sanctions rattled Russia's financial sector.

Sberbank was releasing results under international reporting standards for the first time in over a year. Russian authorities had ordered banks to limit disclosures and dividend payments last year as Moscow tried to maintain financial stability.

CEO German Gref said in a statement that 2022 had been a challenging year but the bank would now be able to resume consideration of dividend payments on its 2022 results.

Net interest income rose 6.6% year-on-year to 1.87 trillion roubles, the bank said.

Sberbank's annual profit came around 30 billion roubles lower than what it reported last month under Russian accounting standards.

Russian banks have rallied after an initial hit from last year's Western sanctions against Moscow, with lenders now jostling for business from the state, particularly a burgeoning defence budget, and the country's big corporate accounts.

($1 = 75.8500 roubles)

