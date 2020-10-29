Russia's Sberbank posts 74% jump in third-quarter net profit

MOSCOW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia's largest bank, Sberbank SBER.MM, on Thursday reported third-quarter net profit rose 73.9% year on year to 271.4 billion roubles ($3.44 billion).

The bank's net interest income rose 16.2% to 411.3 billion roubles for the July-September period.

($1 = 78.87 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Tatiana Voronova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by David Goodman)

