Russia's Sberbank posts 74% jump in third-quarter net profit

Contributors
Andrey Ostroukh Reuters
Tatiana Voronova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Russia's largest bank, Sberbank, on Thursday reported third-quarter net profit rose 73.9% year on year to 271.4 billion roubles ($3.44 billion).

MOSCOW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia's largest bank, Sberbank SBER.MM, on Thursday reported third-quarter net profit rose 73.9% year on year to 271.4 billion roubles ($3.44 billion).

The bank's net interest income rose 16.2% to 411.3 billion roubles for the July-September period.

($1 = 78.87 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Tatiana Voronova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by David Goodman)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More