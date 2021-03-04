Russia's Sberbank posts 10% decline in 2020 net profit

Andrey Ostroukh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Russia's largest bank, Sberbank, on Thursday reported a 10% decline in 2020 net profit to 760.3 billion roubles ($10.29 billion).

The bank's fourth-quarter net profit shrank 4.9% year-on-year 201.7 billion roubles.

($1 = 73.8600 roubles)

