Russia's Sberbank posts $3.57 bln net profit in 2022

March 09, 2023 — 01:32 am EST

Written by Marina Bobrova, Elena Fabrichnaya, Alexander Marrow for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, March 9 (Reuters) - Russia's dominant lender Sberbank SBER.MM made a net profit of 270.5 billion roubles ($3.57 billion) in 2022, the lender said on Thursday, a significant drop from the year before as sweeping Western sanctions rattled Russia's financial sector.

CEO German Gref said 2022 was a challenging year but the bank would now be able to resume consideration of dividend payments on its 2022 results.

($1 = 75.8500 roubles)

