Russia's Sberbank net profit for Jan-Nov down 84.8% y/y

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russia's largest lender Sberbank SBER.MM on Thursday said it had recorded an 84.8% year-on-year slump in net profit for the first 11 months of the year to 174.8 billion roubles ($2.77 billion), as the bank nurses its way back to profitability.

Sberbank is one of several major Russian banks that have been blocked from the international SWIFT payments system in response to Moscow's actions in Ukraine. The sector as a whole posted a 400-billion-rouble loss as of Nov. 1.

In results published under Russian Accounting Standards (RAS), Sberbank said net profit for November alone stood at 124.7 billion roubles, a year-on-year increase of 22.7%. Net interest income for January to November reached 1.5 trillion roubles.

Sberbank's fortunes have recovered in the past two months, coinciding with its return to publishing results. The central bank had ordered financial institutions to limit their disclosures after the West imposed sweeping sanctions against Moscow.

Those restrictions have clearly hampered Russian banks. Sberbank posted a record 1.24 trillion roubles in net profit for 2021, with the banking sector as a whole making record profits of 2.4 trillion roubles.

