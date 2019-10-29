Russia's Sberbank moves to buy stake in MF Technologies JV

MOSCOW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia's largest lender Sberbank SBER.MM said on Tuesday it had signed a non-binding agreement with lender Gazprombank GZPRI.MM to buy a minority stake in joint venture MF Technologies.

MF Technologies was set up by Megafon MFON.MM, Gazprombank, Rostec and USM holdings in 2018 and holds a stake in Mail.Ru Group MAILRq.L.

Sberbank said it plans to sign a binding agreement with Gazprombank this year.

A banking source and a source close to Mail.ru told Reuters on Monday that Gazprombank was in early stage talks to sell its indirect stake in Mail.Ru.

(Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely)

((Tom.Balmforth@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.