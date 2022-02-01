US Markets
Russia's Sberbank launches mobile money transfers to China

Alexander Marrow Reuters
Russia's largest lender Sberbank on Tuesday said it had launched money transfers to Alipay wallets in China using phone numbers.

State-controlled Sberbank, which has customers in 18 countries, launched the service together with Western Union. For a transfer fee of 1%, customers can credit an Alipay account in Chinese yuan with just the recipient's full name and phone number.

"We have added one more country to the geography of Sber's cross-border transfers today. I am certain that remittances to China will be sought after among our clients," said Leonid Shnyr, Sberbank's director of payments and transfers.

Inter-bank transfers using a mobile number are common in Russia. Sberbank now offers cross-border transfers in more than 30 countries. Other Russian banks, such as online-only Tinkoff TCSq.L also offer similar services.

Alipay is part of Alibaba Group 9988.HK.

