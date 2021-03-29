Commodities

Russia's Sberbank increases share in Fortenova Group to around 44%

Contributor
Tatiana Voronova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Sberbank, Russia's largest lender, said on Monday it had increased its stake in Fortenova Group to around 44% by swapping its shares in Slovenian food retailer Mercator.

MOSCOW, March 29 (Reuters) - Sberbank SBER.MM, Russia's largest lender, said on Monday it had increased its stake in Fortenova Group to around 44% by swapping its shares in Slovenian food retailer Mercator.

In the cash-free transaction, Sberbank raised its stake in Fortenova Group, which operates in retail, food production and agriculture in southern Europe, by 4%, bringing it to 44%, the bank said.

It said it had used its put option on its 18.5% stake in Mercator to complete the transaction.

Fortenova, formerly known as Agrokor, was saved from bankruptcy in a restructuring deal which included a change of the name and the ownership structure.

(Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((Gabrielle.Tetrault-Farber@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular