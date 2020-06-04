US Markets
Russia's Sberbank in talks to buy into online retailer Ozon -sources

Sberbank is in talks to buy a large stake in online retailer Ozon, four sources close to the matter told Reuters, as Russia's biggest lender prepares to sever its tie-up with internet giant Yandex.

MOSCOW, June 4 (Reuters) - Sberbank SBER.MM is in talks to buy a large stake in online retailer Ozon, four sources close to the matter told Reuters, as Russia's biggest lender prepares to sever its tie-up with internet giant Yandex YNDX.O.

The proposed deal is part of Sberbank boss German Gref's plan to create a one-stop technology platform offering a wide range of online financial services.

