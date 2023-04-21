Russia's Sberbank has tapped yuan liquidity via c.bank swaps -CEO

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY PAVLISHAK

April 21, 2023 — 06:26 am EDT

Written by Alexander Marrow and Elena Fabrichnaya for Reuters ->

Adds detail, quotes

April 21 (Reuters) - Demand for the Chinese yuan is growing in Russia, the CEO of the country's dominant lender Sberbank SBER.MM said on Friday, adding that the bank has at times made use of central bank currency swaps providing yuan liquidity.

The dollar was king in Russia for decades after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, but over the past year the yuan has grown significantly in importance as Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict and Russian countermeasures have drastically reduced Russia's ability to conduct business in dollars.

CEO German Gref said Sberbank was gradually raising its interest rates on yuan deposits and had resorted to borrowing from the Russian central bank in yuan several times.

"Half of these funds will be paid to the state as our controlling shareholder," Gref said. "The other half will go to the more than 1.5 million people who are our private shareholders."

Gref said the share of non-residents' capital in the bank had fallen to around one third. That includes around 5% of non-convertible depositary receipts, he said, without specifying in which jurisdiction.

($1 = 81.4000 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Elena Fabrichnaya; editing by John Stonestreet and Susan Fenton)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.