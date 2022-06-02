Russia's Sberbank has no need for additional capital - Ifax cites CEO

June 2 (Reuters) - Russia's largest lender Sberbank SBER.MM has no need for additional capital, the Interfax news agency quoted chief executive German Gref as saying on Thursday.

A senior central bank official said last month that some Russian banks would need additional capital and that the country's top 20 lenders would be assessed for their financial strength.

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.