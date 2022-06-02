Russia's Sberbank has no need for additional capital - Ifax cites CEO

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REUTERS PHOTOGRAPHER

Russia's largest lender Sberbank has no need for additional capital, the Interfax news agency quoted chief executive German Gref as saying on Thursday.

June 2 (Reuters) - Russia's largest lender Sberbank SBER.MM has no need for additional capital, the Interfax news agency quoted chief executive German Gref as saying on Thursday.

A senior central bank official said last month that some Russian banks would need additional capital and that the country's top 20 lenders would be assessed for their financial strength.

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters