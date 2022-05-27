Russia's Sberbank foregoes dividends after government order

Sberbank, Russia's largest lender, said on Friday its supervisory board had recommended that it does not pay dividends on 2021 results in line with a government order.

The Russian government this month instructed the finance ministry not to pay a 2021 dividend for common and preferred shares of Sberbank.

