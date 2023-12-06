Russia's Sberbank expects profitability to remain high in coming three years

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

Adds detail from paragraph two onwards

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - German Gref, CEO of Russia's dominant lender Sberbank SBER.MM, on Wednesday said the bank planned to achieve a return on equity (ROE) above 22% in the next three years, as he announced the bank's new strategy until 2026.

Gref put artificial intelligence and digital transformation at the heart of the bank's plans, as Russia adjusts to life without Western technology after sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine.

"On the three-year horizon we will ensure a high return on our capital, which should be above 22%," Gref said. "And we should ensure a high level of dividend payments, at 50% of our net profit."

Sberbank, majority owned by the Russian state, is on course for record earnings this year, bouncing back from an almost 80% drop in profits as Western sanctions rattled Russia's financial sector in 2022.

Its ROE this year has been around 26-27%. The bank did not pay a 2021 dividend last year on the recommendation of the central bank and government, but announced a record 565 billion rouble ($6.09 billion) payout in March.

Gref, who has overseen investments into artificial intelligence, cloud services, big data and smart devices since taking the helm at Sberbank in 2007, had been pushing the bank's technological credentials long before Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

Aside from generating profits, he said the bank's priority in the future was to use artificial intelligence to move most operational decisions online.

"We are creating a smart assistant for all areas of activity," Gref said. "(We will) close the digital divide in the country."

($1 = 92.8300 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Elena Fabrichnaya, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.