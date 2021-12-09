Russia's Sberbank expects 2021 profit at 1.2-1.24 trln roubles, says Ifax

MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russian state lender Sberbank SBER.MM will finish the year with profit of between 1.2 trillion roubles ($16.3 billion) and 1.24 trillion roubles, the Interfax news agency cited its CEO as saying on Thursday.

Sberbank reported a record net profit of 348.3 billion roubles for the third quarter in late October.

($1 = 73.5796 roubles)

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Alexander Marrow Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by David Goodman )

((Tom.Balmforth@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.