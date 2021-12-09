Russia's Sberbank expects 2021 profit at 1.2-1.24 trln roubles, says Ifax

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian state lender Sberbank will finish the year with profit of between 1.2 trillion roubles ($16.3 billion) and 1.24 trillion roubles, the Interfax news agency cited its CEO as saying on Thursday.

MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russian state lender Sberbank SBER.MM will finish the year with profit of between 1.2 trillion roubles ($16.3 billion) and 1.24 trillion roubles, the Interfax news agency cited its CEO as saying on Thursday.

Sberbank reported a record net profit of 348.3 billion roubles for the third quarter in late October.

($1 = 73.5796 roubles)

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Alexander Marrow Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by David Goodman )

((Tom.Balmforth@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters