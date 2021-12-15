Russia's Sberbank expects 20% return on equity in 2022-23

Russia's Sberbank expects to post return on equity of more than 20% in 2022-23, Chief Executive German Gref said on Wednesday.

The country's biggest lender expects corporate loan growth of 7-10% next year, in line with the sector, and expects to outpace the sector's 10-12% growth in retail lending, finance chief Alexandra Buriko said on a conference call, speaking alongside Gref.

