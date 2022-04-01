Russia's Sberbank closing down London investment arm, says lender

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

Russian lender Sberbank said on Friday it was winding down operations at its investment arm Sberbank CIB in London, after reassessing the economic potential of its unit in Britain.

April 1 (Reuters) - Russian lender Sberbank SBER.MM said on Friday it was winding down operations at its investment arm Sberbank CIB in London, after reassessing the economic potential of its unit in Britain.

"Sberbank is ceasing the operation of its London office, Sberbank CIB (UK) Limited. We are in contact with the local regulator, the FCA, and in accordance with the law we will close our activities, fulfilling all obligations to our clients," Sberbank said in a statement.

It said key members of staff were still working in their current roles.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by David Evans)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters