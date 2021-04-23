Russia's Sberbank CEO aiming for significant rise in 2021 profit

MOSCOW, April 23 (Reuters) - Russia's largest lender Sberbank SBER.MM plans to significantly increase its 2021 net profit compared with last year, CEO German Gref said on Friday.

Sberbank's net profit slid 10% to 760.3 billion roubles ($10.11 billion) in 2020 as bad loan provisions soared amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

($1 = 75.2100 roubles)

(Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Jason Neely)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.