Russia's Sberbank CEO aiming for significant rise in 2021 profit

Contributor
Tatiana Voronova Reuters
Published

MOSCOW, April 23 (Reuters) - Russia's largest lender Sberbank SBER.MM plans to significantly increase its 2021 net profit compared with last year, CEO German Gref said on Friday.

Sberbank's net profit slid 10% to 760.3 billion roubles ($10.11 billion) in 2020 as bad loan provisions soared amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

($1 = 75.2100 roubles)

