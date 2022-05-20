Russia's Sberbank appoints acting CFO after string of senior resignations

May 20 (Reuters) - Russia's largest lender Sberbank SBER.MM on Friday said it had appointed Taras Skvortsov as acting finance director, following a spate of high-profile exits that included former CFO Alexandra Buriko.

Several executives have resigned from Sberbank since Russia sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. The lender was targeted with hefty Western sanctions.

The bank said Tatiana Galkina was appointed head of the sales network and Igor Kobzar promoted to acting head of wealth management.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)

