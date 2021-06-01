Russia's Sakhalin Energy shuts biggest production platform for maintenance

MOSCOW, June 1 (Reuters) - Russian liquefied natural gas producer (LNG) Sakhalin Energy said on Tuesday it would halt the Piltun-Astokhskaya-B (PA-B) offshore oil and gas production platform for planned annual maintenance for a month.

The PA-B platform is the first this year to shut for planned maintenance among the production assets of LNG plant Sakhalin-2, the company said.

Sakhalin Energy produced and shipped record volumes of LNG in 2020, topping 11.6 million tonnes. The company supplies LNG to the Asia-Pacific, with major customers in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and China.

Equity holders in Sakhalin Energy include Gazprom GAZP.MM, Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L, and Japan's Mitsui 8031.T and Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((vladimir.soldatkin@reuters.com; +7 495 775 12 42;))

