News & Insights

SHEL

Russia's Sakhalin Energy resumes operations in full after maintenance - Ifx

Credit: REUTERS/VLADIMIR SOLDATKIN

September 12, 2023 — 06:14 am EDT

Written by Oksana Kobzeva for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Russia's Sakhalin Energy, which produces liquefied natural gas and oil, has fully resumed production following maintenance, Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, quoting Gazprom's GAZP.MM Deputy CEO Vitaly Markelov.

The company has said it planned maintenance in July without providing a timeframe.

Sakhalin Energy's Sakhalin-2 operating company was transformed into a Russian entity via a presidential decree amid Western sanctions against Moscow over its actions in Ukraine.

Global energy major Shell SHEL.L has left the project and operations in Russia.

It 2022, Sakhalin-2 produced 11.5 million tonnes of LNG and 3.7 million tonnes (74,000 barrels per day) of oil.

Apart from Gazprom, Japanese companies Mitsui 8031.T and Mitsubishi 8058.T also have stakes in the project, jointly owning 22.5%.

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.